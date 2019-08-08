The doctors found out what blood group is most like the mosquitoes
Scientists have found out that the group of human blood attracts mosquitoes. It is reported oane.ws.
As it turned out, these insects are well recognize the plasma composition. Experts conducted an experiment, which failed to establish that the beloved blood group of the blood sucking first.
It is because those of the first group of blood suffer from mosquito bites twice as often as the others. As established scientists, the first group of blood are not part of some proteins and red blood cells smooth.
The scientists also say that often from the onslaught of mosquitoes affected and the holders of the second group of blood — though mostly those who have a negative RH factor.
But the owners of the third and fourth groups of blood lucky in that sense much more. Mosquitoes usually do not attack, and if they bite, it happens in very rare cases. By the way, earlier were able to establish that mosquitoes do not less attention and smell of a man who depends on the composition of the blood.