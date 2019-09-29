The doctors found out what the viruses do not kill antiseptics
Japanese scientists have made an important discovery.
Antiseptics for hands are very popular bacterial agents. Most people consider them a good way to clean hands.
A new study by Japanese scientists questioned the effectiveness of antiseptics alcohol against influenza virus, particularly influenza A, told CIDRAP.
Researchers at Kyoto University have conducted studies showing that the disinfectants for hands-based ethanol need to be 4 minutes in contact with the virus influenza A to kill him.
After 2 minutes of contact, the virus was still active.
The probable reason for the ineffectiveness of the antiseptic is mucus that surrounds the virus.
Antiseptic acts as a hydrogel and protects the virus from ethanol.
“We realized that the protective effect of mucus is stronger than we expected,” says lead author Dr. Rocha Hirose.
Such a study could change the practice of health care workers on the use of alcoholic antiseptics for quick disinfection.
Recently, the Center for control and prevention of diseases of the USA and the world health organization recommended the use of ethanol antiseptics to disinfect for 15 to 30 seconds.
Japanese scientists suggest that these recommendations could be based on previous studies, during which the mucoid layer of the virus was already dried.
Then antiseptics actually operated for 30 seconds.
Also ethanol was effective during this time when the virus is contained in saliva.
Therefore, the only correct solution is the recommendation to wash hands!
According to researchers, washing hands without soap deactivates the virus of influenza A in 30 seconds.
“In our study, hand washing conducted without soap. It was quite effective against flu viruses. But washing hands with soap gives a more reliable antiseptic effect,” he says.
So, according to the study, handwashing with soap is still the best prevention of infections.