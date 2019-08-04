The doctors found out which girls are more often affected by cancer
What you should pay attention.
As it turned out, the tall girls are much more likely to have arcobaleni. To such conclusion scientists from the College of medicine. Albert Einstein in new York.
The experts decided to check whether the increase in women with risk of development of skin cancer, breast, colon, uterine, kidney, thyroid, and ovaries, and multiple myeloma (blood cancer).
It turned out that every additional 10 cm (average height 170), the risk of cancer kidney, thyroid, blood and colon is increased by 13-17%, and cancer of the breast, uterus, ovaries and intestines by as much as 23-29%.
In parallel, the specialists conducted a study on the impact of overweight on the risk of development of neoplastic processes. As it turned out, excess body weight is much safer than high growth.