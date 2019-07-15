The doctors found out who can and who can’t eat cucumbers
Cucumbers are considered a useful product due to the low caloric content helps to control weight. Doctors advise not to abuse the vegetable as in the presence of certain diseases may get worse.
The composition of cucumbers is made up of 97% water and 3% minerals, folic acid and ascorbic acid, vitamins. The vegetable is able to saturate the body with water and improve the nutrition of tissues at the expense of potassium. The product neutralizes the harmful acidic compounds, removes cholesterol, normalizes the circulatory system and the thyroid gland, prevents the formation of stones in the organs.
Cucumbers, fueled by the nitrates and pesticides that negatively affect health. Vegetable, can increase the acidity of the stomach, is contraindicated with gastritis and peptic ulcer disease. People with kidney disease, you cannot consume in a day more than 200 grams of product.