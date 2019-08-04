The doctors gave advice on how to avoid summer
Doctor Andrew Tyazhelnikov told that the main thing in changeable summer weather to avoid hypothermia.
Hypothermia in adverse weather conditions can be a leading trigger for the development of infectious diseases. It is particularly sensitive to women, which hypothermia is often aggravated cystitis (bladder inflammation) and inflammatory processes in the appendages — fallopian tubes, ovaries and ligaments.
So, said doctor Andrew Tyazhelnikov, in order to avoid the Muscovites and guests of the capital should carry what at any time will help to be warmed, — a light jacket or sweater, Palatine.
“Dress so that it was possible to be warmed with the sudden cold, especially in the evening hours. Beware of drafts or cold air conditioning,” said Tyazhelnikov.
In the case when the weather is bad with rain sneaks up on you, it is advisable to have warm drinks such as tea or cocoa, suggested doctor. According to him, for a quick warming of the body can approach any hot drink — but not alcohol. Andrew Tyazhelnikov explained that alcohol dilates the peripheral vessels of the circulatory system and can cause a burst of heat, but it will be temporary, and the vessels narrowed again and there will be even more powerful cooling.
Those who are now resting in a hot climate, the water, the doctor also advises to be wary of hypothermia and guard against it. In particular, do not need to be in the shade or in the wind in a wet swimsuit — wet clothes in such circumstances contributes to the rapid cooling of the body and can lead to colds.
In General, to protect the body and prevent diseases in summer Tyazhelnikov recommends eating more berries, fruits, vegetables – these foods he believes are are an excellent alternative to pharmaceutical drugs. At the same time should reduce the consumption of meat, fatty, fried, smoked products.
With the return of summer heat you should be careful to eat cold drinks and ice cream, which can cause sore throats and other catarrhal phenomena. Drinks healthier to drink room temperature, but ice cream is slightly melted, added the doctor.