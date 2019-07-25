The doctors gave advice on how to eat watermelon, not to get stomach problems
Watermelon is a favorite summer treat for many people.
However, it is a potentially dangerous product. Even if you were able to choose the best quality and good fruit, should take into account the peculiarities of its use, not to get stomach problems.
“Watermelon, on the one hand, saturate the body with liquid, because the fruit is 90% water, with the other pushes the body of stagnant fluid, than gently cleanses and get rid of excess water and as a result, a few centimeters at the waist or hips. But it should be careful, because it can cause dehydration, so replace the watermelon clean water is not necessary. After eating watermelon, when after some time will want to drink — choose mineral water without gas,” recommends the doctor.
Experts recommend to use a watermelon as a separate product, some time after the main reception look. Eating watermelon together with other products can lead to gas formation and bloating.
It is also worth remembering that in the early watermelons with a high probability to contain nitrates, as in the processing in the body, they turn into a poison. In small quantities our immune system cope well with them, but it all depends on concentration. Because early watermelons, since you decided to buy them, you can not eat in large quantities.
You also need to remember about contraindications eating watermelon and limitations in a number of diseases.