The doctors gave advice on how to protect yourself from skin cancer
Citizens are advised to use sunscreen for the skin.
In the modern world, cancer is a fairly common problem. One of the most dangerous is skin cancer. The doctors gave advice on how to reduce the risk of this disease.
But to apply the cream correctly, or once a day for a walk, and every 2-3 hours. Means on the body you need to refresh after a swim. Also do not forget about the hats. Hats and caps will help to protect not only the head but also the face, neck from direct sunlight. Also, you should wear closed clothes and sunglasses.
To protect yourself from skin cancer will help the exposure in the shadows. If the person is near the pool, then you need to put umbrella, and in the Park to hide under the trees.
Do not forget that the peak of the sun is between 11:00 and 16:00. At this time the street is better not to appear or to minimize this time.
Doctors also recommend eating foods rich in vitamins a and E are seeds, nuts, carrots, pumpkin. They will help to give the skin health, radiance and beauty.