The doctors gave me a way effective fat burning
Lack of sleep, stress, overeating or hunger – all of these factors are directly reflected in the figure.
The scale may be more than your usual number and then the course starts to go “heavy artillery” in the form of strict diets, accompanied by a huge stress to the body. These activities are aimed only aggravate the situation.
To the right approach to losing weight, is to listen to the advice of doctors. In these cases, nutritionists and endocrinologists will tell you that weight loss is directly related to hormones. That is why in the period of transformation it is necessary to focus on the natural process of reducing fat.
Due to the activation of the hormone melatonin, people are able to maintain their normal weight and keep the metabolism in working order. Mainly, this hormone is produced in good 8 hour sleep. Darkness and silence are the main criteria. In relation to food baskets melatonin can be found in fresh cherries, walnuts and oat flakes.
Only with a normal level of cortisol in the body can be achieved in losing weight. This hormone is responsible for stress. If your anxiety is elevated, the body works on the principle of accumulation of calories as a protective reaction. To decrease cortisol will help yoga, fresh air, complete eradication from the source of stress and a slice of dark chocolate.
Plasma corticosterone and leptin are also some hormones that are responsible for harmony. Its peculiarity is that it accumulates and burns fat. This occurs during the hunger strikes, during which reduced levels of leptin in the blood, causing a terrible famine and reduce blood sugar. Accordingly, what this feeling does not normally lose weight, causing a disruption. To avoid this you must eat focusing on your body and hunger. The perfect product to snack will be nuts with fruit, cottage cheese or natural peanut butter with bread.