The doctors gave simple advice to prevent senile dementia
It is called the “plague of the XXI century” dementia is one of the most mysterious and terrible diseases of our time, therefore, scientists worldwide are trying to find ways of its treatment and prevention. So a new American study has confirmed the hypothesis that playing sports or other physical activity can serve as an effective means of preventing and slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.
According to a new study conducted by the Medical faculty of the University of Wisconsin, two and a half hours of moderate exercise per week can delay the development of Alzheimer’s disease. In the study, researchers used data from healthy middle-aged people whose parents were victims of senile dementia and found that those who regularly engaged in moderate physical exercise for at least 30 minutes five times a week, is much more resistant to the terrible disease. “Our work has shown that people of late middle age at risk of dementia, but involved in sport or physically active, much less get those biomarkers that are associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Similarly, their memory and cognitive function do not suffer from geriatric problems,” explained the researchers.
Scientists analyzed data 317 of 1500 participants, parents of all studied suffered from Alzheimer’s, hence, they also had a genetic predisposition to senile dementia. At the time of registration of the participants, they were from 40 to 65 years, and they were all healthy. Previously, each of them evaluated the biological factors associated with the disease, a comprehensive review of brain, and also spoke in detail about your diet and lifestyle. After collecting these data, the researchers every two to four years compared is how it looks, the brains of people at risk, and the brain of those whose parents or relatives have never suffered from senile dementia.
As a result, many participants in the study, researchers noted the classic pattern of development of senile dementia – when comparing data of elderly people aged 60 years and older, they found cognitive decline and the emergence of biomarkers of the disease, but this pattern was broken from a number of researched – all United by their love of the sport. “Most interesting is that we were able to show that changes in lifestyle, in this case, regular physical activity, can inhibit the action of those risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease, previously considered inevitable, including aging,” say the researchers.
Two other studies on the same subject, conducted in 2014 at the hospital of Mayo in Arizona, have shown similar results: they found that even moderate exercise in midlife protects the brain of a person suffering from mild cognitive dysfunction, from the onset of dementia in old age.
Summing up we can say that the basic idea of all these studies is that performing at the age of 50-65 years light exercise (an average of half an hour, five times a week) will help them in older age to maintain their normal cognitive abilities. It is important to remember that an active lifestyle will also have a positive effect on cardiovascular health, balance cholesterol, and improved mood