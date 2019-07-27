The doctors gave useful tips on how to fall asleep fast
Studies have shown that watching television slows down the process of falling asleep.
How fall asleep quickly — this issue bothers us from time to time. Our ancestors took sleep a long time because their circadian rhythm depended on sunrise and sunset.
We have artificial light, which allows you to extend the period of wakefulness and, therefore, reduce the time of sleep, but experts say that you need to sleep about nine hours a day.
How fall asleep quickly
Coordinated the schedule of the day — the main non-pharmacological means of combating insomnia.
Don’t eat before bedtime. This factor prevents to fall asleep. It is best to eat for 2-3 hours prior to sleep.
Take a shower a few hours before going to bed. But be sure to dry hair before you go to bed.
Do not watch TV and not sit at the computer.
Try changing your location and see the most convenient.
Before you go to bed, try to calm down and relax. To do this, read a book or add an entry in the diary about your day.
Change into pajamas before bedtime. You can sleep either in underwear or naked.
Identify what helps you to sleep well. Understand how to be the light in the room, what should be the temperature, etc. Create a comfortable environment in the bedroom.
Wash your face and brush your teeth and go to the bathroom.
Think of your own bedtime ritual. This can be a small Cup of herbal tea or favorite music before going to sleep.
Before going to sleep is make a list of tasks for tomorrow. Thus, your brain will stop thinking about what will happen tomorrow.
Pay close attention to timely change of bed linen.
Adjust the lighting so that you feel comfortable.
What to do after you turn off the lights
Think only about the good. Can “count sheep”
Take a comfortable position in bed.
Relax and tell yourself that quickly fall asleep.
Method of falling asleep in one minute
Calmly inhale through your nose for 4 seconds.
To hold your breath for 7 seconds.
Then slowly exhale through your mouth for 8 seconds.
This practice soothes your mind. Also your Central nervous system will gradually settle down and the anxiety to leave.
This practice of falling asleep a few centuries is known to Indian yogis. They used it during their meditation to achieve total relaxation.