The doctors identified five characteristics that may indicate the development of skin cancer
In the UK dramatically increased the incidence of skin cancer. The doctors called signs, which can be observed in the development of this dangerous disease.
Recently in the British press were made by physicians who reported a significant increase in melanoma among people aged 25 to 49 years. According to scientists, contribute to this growth of cheap package tours and discounts for flights, in which people often relax in those places where they can be exposed to strong sunlight.
The researchers concluded that in the ranking of the most common types of cancer melanoma climbed from eighth to fifth place. Meanwhile, doctors believe that the occurrence of skin cancer can be prevented in 9 of 10 cases using conventional sunscreen.
Experts recalled that the melanoma is an aggressive and largely fatal cancer, but her treatment is effective if initiated in a timely manner. In order to detect cancer, it should be able to see the signs which can appear. British doctors have called these signs.
“The most common sign of skin cancer is a change in freckle, mole or normal patch of skin,” said the experts.
They also urged to pay close attention to the following phenomena: the warnings of doctors published an edition of the Daily Mail. Experts believe that people should use protective creams and lotions from the sun not only on the beach but in everyday life including in cloudy weather.