The doctors: life without tears becomes shorter
According to doctors, no tears shortens people’s lives. For the body and health is very useful to cry tears protect both the psyche and physical health.
Sadness and severe suffering, and very strong positive emotions can cause tears. Scientists say that the tears that arise in the moment of suffering, are the most dense, so saturated with stress hormones. These tears wash away the body of harmful hormonal substances and catecholamines — substances that stimulate the development of nervous tension.
Therefore, physicians note, do not need to hold back the tears. One of the famous specialists in the area of research crying Japanese scientist, Hidefumi Yoshida, says that tears are a physiological mechanism of regulation embedded in the body of nature. When a person is restrained so as not to cry for his body this is severe stress. The result of such restraint may lead to the emergence of diseases, in particular disorders of the nervous system, hypertension, gastric ulcer and colitis, cardiovascular disorders.
“No wonder men who cry 4-5 times less often than women live 7 years less,” — commented the scientists.
Women are also harmful to live without tears. Experiments have shown that the saliva of the fairer sex, who was holding back tears and seemed outwardly calm, increased concentration of the hormone cortisol and palpitations. According to doctors, the way to hold back the tears exhausts the heart, causing it to operate in emergency mode.
The lack of tears, in turn, could be a marker of different disorders. For example, the phenomenon of dry eye is accompanied by Sjogren’s syndrome which is an autoimmune disease. People who have this syndrome, it is often difficult to Express your feelings and emotions to communicate with others.
What else can indicate dry eyes no tears:
- the man spends a lot of time at the computer or in a poorly ventilated smoke-filled room;
- in the diet not enough healthy fatty acids omega-3;
- persons abusing eye drops;
- the body lacks moisture.