The doctors: low-carb diets don’t always work
Doctors said that low carb diets are not always effective, in some cases they may not work. The reason for this is that some factors that prevent even the healthiest diet.
When the power supply system with a minimal amount of carbohydrates should replace the loss of essential nutrients. Should be included in the diet of fish, meat, eggs and vegetables. Special cookies, say doctors, is not suitable for it. Besides, if the person is not getting enough sleep, it can not quickly lose weight. The inability to recreation raises the risk of obesity and diabetes. Should sleep 7-9 hours, go to bed and Wake up is recommended at the same time. When a low carbohydrate diet, you need to control the condition. Constant stress can disrupt hormonal balance, it generally will adversely affect the process of weight loss.
However, this power supply system has contraindications. People with health problems, it is obligatory to consult with physicians.