The doctors made recommendations for the prevention of stroke

Doctors have compiled a list of considerations which will significantly reduce the risk of stroke. According to doctors, the problem is becoming more widespread and every year, “younger”, affecting not just senior citizens.

Doctors explain that there are triggers stroke factors that people cannot control. We are talking about heredity and advanced age. Otherwise, seriously reduce the likelihood of the problem is the rejection of bad habits, including alcohol and Smoking. Also recommended to give preference to healthy eating, abandoning the unhealthy fats and salt, leaning on fish, vegetables and fruit.

To reduce the risk of stroke will help regular physical activity and fresh air, allowing you to strengthen blood vessels and reduce the pressure. It is equally important to limit yourself from stress and fatigue. Among the symptoms of a stroke emit a feeling of weakness, blurred vision, confusion, paired with slurred speech, muscle stiffness and headache.