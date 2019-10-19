The doctors mentioned the major symptoms of heart disease
Shortness of breath is one of the important signs of heart failure.
Ecology, poor nutrition, bad habits, daily stress, the rapid pace of modern life and lack of proper rest wear out the heart.
No wonder that every year the incidence of heart disease. Moreover, it is the disease of the heart ranked first among the reasons of lethal outcomes.
Many heart problems can be avoided if their time to diagnose. And for this it is important not to miss those first “bells”, which tells us that the heart works hard. About them and will be discussed further.
1. Prolonged cough
In most cases, a cough is one of the symptoms of the common cold or flu. But if the cough persists for months, despite the use of antitussive and expectorant drugs, it may indicate heart problems.
Cough in heart failure dry and irritating, while most often it appears in the evening, especially when lying, although it may disturb during the day.
In addition, during cough may stand out pink frothy mucus.
2. Shortness of breath
At the initial stages of cardiac dyspnea only concern after an intense physical or emotional stress. But with progression of disease even a 10-minute walk evokes a feeling of acute lack of air.
If shortness of breath hurts even at rest, especially when lying, which You are forced to sleep in a sitting or palpitates position if You are hard to breathe in a well-ventilated area, to urgently make an appointment with the therapist or the cardiologist.
3. Snoring and sleep apnea
You Wake up at night from your own snoring? Your breathing stops during sleep for 5 – 10 seconds? Do not ignore these symptoms that indicate heart problems.
Snoring and sleep apnea (namely the so-called momentary cessation of breathing during sleep) leads to hypoxia of the heart muscle, which is 3 times increases the risk of heart attack!
4. Pain syndrome
Pain between the shoulder blades and in the neck, radiating to left arm, shoulder and even jaw is often accompanied by heart disease.
Occur pain syndrome can as after physical or emotional stress, and without any reason.
Pain can wear compressive, obtuse or acute. In addition, the patient complains of a burning sensation in the chest, against which may develop a fear of death.
Special attention deserves the pain localized in the chest and does not pass after taking heart nitratosoderzhaschie drugs. This pain can be a sign of developing myocardial infarction.
Any pain in the chest and heart should be the reason for the visit to the cardiologist, because it can indicate angina, heart attack, pulmonary embolism, aortic aneurysm, pericarditis.
5. Chronic fatigue
A weak heart is not able to provide full blood flow, resulting in the cells and tissues of the body are deficient in oxygen and nutrients, which leads to the development of chronic fatigue.
If the feeling of weakness and fatigue is Your constant companion, even if a long vacation doesn’t bring a sense of cheerfulness, if You are not physically able to perform the usual actions (e.g., take a shower or cook Breakfast), this may indicate disturbances in the cardiovascular system.
6. Headache
Throbbing headache concentrated in the temples and torture mainly in the morning time can be the consequence of high blood pressure.
In turn, hypertension can be a triggering mechanism in the development of serious heart disease, including stroke and heart attack.
7. Nausea and loss of appetite
One of the symptoms of chronic heart failure is loss of appetite accompanied by abdominal pain and flatulence.
In addition, people with heart disease often experience nausea after taking even small quantities of food.
Important! Short bouts of intestinal colic are often the precursors of a heart attack.
8. Dizziness and loss of consciousness
Jumps in blood pressure combined with blood circulation result in the following symptoms: sudden dizziness, lightheadedness, as, momentary fainting.
These symptoms may precede the stroke, so in no event it is impossible to ignore.
9. Frequent urination
Night diuresis is a symptom of chronic heart failure.
The volume of urine increases in the night due to the high vascularity of the kidney (day body hard supplying blood to the heart and brain activity at night is significantly reduced).
10. The pallor and blueness of the skin
Malfunction of the heart lead to the fact that the body is unable to transport the full blood to all organs and body systems. The lack of blood supply causes the skin becomes unnaturally pale.
This symptom is observed when the following pathologies: anemia,
spasm; rheumatism, insufficiency of the valves of the aorta.
With chronic heart failure can fade or buy a cyanotic hue of the lips.
If disruption of the mitral valve, in bluish-red or purple hue colored his cheeks.
Hypertension modified the nose that becomes red, bumpy, with emerges on the skin’s surface capillaries.
11. Swelling of the legs
Irregularities in the heart prevent excretion of fluids from tissues and cause weak blood circulation, especially in those parts of the body that have been removed from the heart. As a result, fluid accumulates under the skin and forms a swelling.
Most often, swollen feet (namely the foot and lower leg), and this happens in the evening, while the morning puffiness disappear.
At first the swelling is small and inconspicuous, so their appearance is not given special attention. But with the progression of heart failure is swelling increases, causing difficulty walking.
Ignoring this symptom may lead to swell you will begin not only feet but also other parts of the body, including internal organs.
12. Palpitations
Our heart begins to beat faster during exercise, emotional excitement, and even with overeating. And this is a normal physiological process.
But if the heart rate increases for no apparent reason, it may indicate heart problems.
So if You regularly experience a feeling, where the heart seems to be “popping up” out of your chest, do not postpone visit to the cardiologist. Especially if such attacks palpitations are accompanied by weakness, dizziness, pain in the heart or fainting.
These symptoms can indicate tachycardia, angina, cardiac failure and wear of the heart muscle.
Remember that early diagnosis of heart disease is the key to their successful treatment and maintaining quality of life at a high level!