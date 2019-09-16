The doctors named five non-obvious signals from the body about the dangerous violations
Sometimes signals about a dangerous breach in the body are not obvious. Doctors recommend to carefully monitor your condition in order to seek medical attention to avoid complications and worsening of the pathology.
If one noted weakness or numbness in the extremities, especially manifested on the one side of the body, it may be a manifestation of stroke. This is a life-threatening condition should be immediately prevented, because it can be faster to call an ambulance. Pain in the calf may indicate a blood clot in his leg. Weakness or pain is felt especially after any physical activity with this disease. If the skin in that area turned red, there is swelling, and internal sensations like burning, the urgent need to see a doctor. Slight increases in temperature for a long time may indicate a dangerous disease. These symptoms can cause meningitis, cancer or a chronic infection.
Leg cramps are usually an indicator of a lack of any minerals in the body. Only a doctor can tell you what supplements you can take to eliminate the deficit of the mineral. This symptom can let them know also some cardiovascular disease, problems with the veins, hormones and thrombosis.
Excess body hair women – the problem is not only aesthetic. This unpleasant phenomenon may indicate hormonal disorders. It, in turn, may be due to cancer of the lung, tumor of the pituitary gland, diabetes mellitus, hypothyroidism, diseases of the adrenal glands or the ovaries.