The doctors outlined the main principles of nutrition in diabetes
Observing a diet in diabetes can achieve lower blood glucose, glycated hemoglobin almost 2 times. Dietician ina King called the principles of nutrition in diabetes.
Meals should be regular, at the same time. It is unacceptable to starve, because it can lead to hypoglycemia and even coma.
Snacks for diabetes forbidden. The number of meals should be 4-6 in order to avoid spikes in glucose levels.
Excluded products the food industry:
• sausage
• canned
• dried
• smoked meat
• semi-finished products
Leave minimally processed and as organic.
The diet should be green vegetables is to use only color feature:
broccoli
cabbage
salad
cucumbers
zucchini
The usual model for cereals legumes:
• polka dot
• soy
• chickpeas
You can eat brown rice and oatmeal.
Meat only diet:
chicken
Turkey
lean beef
rabbit
You must use only boiled, stewed or steamed. Fried banned.Eggs – 2 pieces per day in the form of an omelette. Fruit is better to replace the berries.
Fish:
• salmon
• tuna
• cod
• halibut
They saturate the body with protein and healthy unsaturated fatty acids. The fish cook for a couple, cook.
In no case do not fry and should not use the breadcrumbs. Fish in pastry, breadcrumbs – glycemic bomb.
Nuts can be eaten. A handful of nuts – a storehouse of vitamins, healthy fats. Guarantees satiety.
Bread – only whole grain. No biscuits, cakes, white bread.
Dairy products may be in limited quantities. Can low-fat plain yogurt or glass of milk.
Sauces for dishes should be lean and simple. It is best to make sauces yourself, for example, chop the tomatoes.
Caffeine can be consumed only when symptoms of hypoglycemia.
Coffee while not sugar-free product but raises the level of cortisol which leads to increased blood glucose.
According to the doctor, this diet for 8 weeks gives a positive effect.
Remember! Diet for diabetes can be prescribed only by an endocrinologist or diabetology after studying the health condition.