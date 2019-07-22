The doctors outlined the main symptoms of poisoning by nitrates

Doctors called basic signs, manifested in cases of poisoning by nitrates. Watermelons recommended to buy until August, as the early melon contains many chemicals that can adversely affect health.

The first symptoms is possible within 4-6 hours after eating. The main symptoms of poisoning with nitrates, which can be an early melons or watermelons, are abdominal pain. Further, the doctor points out nausea, vomiting, headache and diarrhea.

Experts note that even a single use of the fruit with a high content of chemicals can cause poisoning. Once in the body, nitrates are converted to nitrites, causing strong intoxication. Doctors recommend buying seasonal gifts of nature. The “fast” varieties of watermelons ripen in the natural environment at the end of July, doctors say. The emergence in retail stores in early melons may be due to the use of special fertilizers that cause accelerated ripening of fruits.

In some cases, a significant concentration of nitrates in the body can cause the occurrence of malignant processes. The latter can lead to ulcerative colitis and cancer, when it affects the liver.