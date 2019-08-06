The doctors: pressure drops due to a summer cold can be very dangerous
Doctors urge during summer cooling to closely monitor blood pressure. Due to the abnormally cool weather the risk of heart attack and stroke is higher than usual, experts explain.
The doctor-the therapist Lyudmila Lapa said: the weather, which is now in the Central region, very tricky. According to her, due to summer cooling, increasing the likelihood of pressure drops. Especially dangerous are the changes for people suffering from chronic cardiovascular diseases, and hypertension.
“If a person does not take adequate therapy, it’s at risk, because the risk of heart attack and stroke is higher than usual,” said the doctor.
The view that a too cold summer weather can cause deterioration of health in connection with vascular disorders, supported by the practitioner Ekaterina Ivanova. Medic has advised people with problems of blood vessels twice a day to measure blood pressure, do not overwork, and you are experiencing the symptoms of an ailment immediately seek medical help.
Also, according to the experts, abnormally cold and rainy summer weather can cause deterioration of health in people with chronic diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, tonsillitis and sinusitis.
To resist the influence of bad weather helps strengthen the immune system. The doctor Ludmila paw noticed that often with this it is recommended to eat more fruits, but just do not need. According to the therapist, the fruits are allergenic product and instead saturate the body with vitamins, they can cause adverse reactions.