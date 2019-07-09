The doctors: quick walk adds 15 years of life
Researchers found that brisk walking can increase life expectancy. This increase may be equal to 15-20 years of life.
A large UK study collected data from almost 475 000 people with an average age of 52 years, write Global news
Francesco Zaccardo, a physician in Leicester diabetic centre says:
Studies published so far mainly showed the effect of body weight and physical fitness on mortality from the point of view of relative risk. .However, it is not always easy to interpret” relative risk. Reporting from the point of view of life expectancy, on the contrary, it is easier interpreted and gives you a better understanding about individual and joint significance of body mass index and physical fitness.
Lead author and Professor Tom Yates from the University of Leicester added that the measurement of physical activity may be more beneficial to the body than the body mass index (BMI):
The results show that it is possible, physical fitness is a better predictor of life expectancy than BMI, and that encourage the population to fast walking can add years to their life.
The study showed that the participants who reported that they always maintained their physical activity at a high level, because he had a long life expectancy regardless of BMI: for women life expectancy sostavila from 86,7 to 87.8 years, and for men — of 85.2 to 86.8 years.
On the other hand, subjects reporting a slow pace of walking, had a short life expectancy; life expectancy was 72.4 years for women and 64.8 per year for men. This meant that on average, women who briskly walked, could live up to 15 years longer, and men for another 20 years.
The scientists ‘ conclusion was this: maintaining the heart rate at 60 [and] 90 percent of your maximum heart rate, you’re going fast enough to get improved health benefits.
Therefore, scientists recommend to start with a 10 minute brisk walk and add five minutes each week.