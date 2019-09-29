The doctors said, some kind of smoked fish the most dangerous
What’s the harm of smoked fish.
Scientific staff, and told him what can be dangerous dried and smoked fish.
According to experts, the use of certain types of fish can lead to negative health effects.
In particular it is noted that fish products can disrupt the liver, gallbladder, and pancreas and other organs, and all because of this illness, such as opisthorchiasis, which is triggered by parasitic flat worms.
The experts also stressed that harm the body can fish dried or smoked out without compliance with rules for processing and preparation.
However, the most dangerous is the cold-smoked fish, which is cooked in the factory, from such products is better to refuse.