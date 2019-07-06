The doctors said that absolutely can not eat for Breakfast
Very often people do not think about how to begin their day.
Breakfast is the most important meal of the person in the course of the day. Many are not even interested about what irreparable damage can cause the “wrong” foods for Breakfast, or, conversely, what benefits will bring the right dish.
Cereals — the most common and favorite Breakfast of many. People mistakenly think that this product simply pour milk, yogurt or juice to get a nutritious and healthy dish. However, not everyone knows that with the intake of Breakfast dramatically increase the level of sugar in the blood, and soon will once again return to the feeling of hunger.
Very often in the morning, take fresh juice, but benefit from drink at that time of day not at all. The fact that the taking the juice on an empty stomach can cause significant problems with the digestive system. For example, over time the person with this Breakfast is guaranteed to gastritis, ulcers, the development of food Allergy. Therefore, it is advisable to have a hearty Breakfast and then take the juice of fresh fruit or a smoothie made from citrus.
Everyone knows that bananas are extremely nutritious. But as a Breakfast to take them is not recommended. This product is very a lot of magnesium, that will give a serious strain on the heart and will not be good for health.
Cottage cheese, yogurt, yogurt has long been considered the key to a healthy and wholesome Breakfast. But it is not so. Actually their ideal to not consume on an empty stomach: for example, at lunch or in the evening. Hydrochloric acid, which is produced during the night, will break down all the beneficial bacteria from these foods. So they will not be perfect.
There are a number of vegetables, which will be unsafe Breakfast. These include greens, tomatoes, cucumbers. But high levels of acids that can cause heartburn, bloating, and with regular and excessive use can cause stomach ulcers.
Bacon and eggs is also very popular as Breakfast. However, the products have excessive fat content, which if too frequent and large consumption can cause weight gain. Besides red meat fried on an empty stomach can cause pancreatic cancer.