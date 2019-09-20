The doctors said that in some cases headache can be deadly
Many people when experiencing a headache just painkillers, not thinking about the nature of their ailments. However, in some cases, the headache can be a deadly symptom.
So, for example, dramatically headaches can be a sign of stroke, according to the newspaper “the Volgograd truth.ru”. Also the person can experience fever and weakness in one side of the body. Ask him to smile, to make any words and raise both hands. In the case of a stroke smile will be asymmetric, speech is unintelligible and one hand is fully raised.
Another type of deadly headache is growing and arching pain, which is observed at high temperature. Such symptoms may indicate purulent meningitis. In the case where a person complains of severe headache, in addition to which there are photophobia, hypersensitivity to sounds, confusion, suspected infectious meningitis.
Also a headache is able to “tell” about the brain tumor. The most common symptom of this disease is headache, occurring in the second half of the night or in the morning. In addition, there are weakness in the limbs, nausea, blurred vision, difficulty swallowing, problems with the quality of sleep and memory.