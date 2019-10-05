The doctors said that indicates the risk of breast cancer
Who is at risk.
Breast cancer at stage I, is curable in 95% of women.
The doctors called the symptoms, when to go to the oncologist.
Thus, most at risk people in the family whom were women, who are faced with cancer and women older than 55 years.
In a high-risk zone of getting cancer also fall for girls who have had early menstruation (before 12-13 years) and women with late menopause (after 55 years).
Another disturbing symptom is the seals and knots in the breast. Experts recommend to undergo regular screening to detect such tumors. The most informative period in this plan is the middle of the cycle.
In addition, you need to see a doctor in case of redness, inflammation, discoloration of the breast skin, or discharge from it.
With the aim of early detection of this serious disease doctors strongly recommend regular inspections of the relevant examinations, ultrasound, mammography.