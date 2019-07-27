The doctors said that when the bloating is dangerous
Doctors from the UK said that in some cases, bloating is a threat. Article relevant content published in the newspaper Express.
Bloating for some people no discomfort and only happens periodically, but for other flatulence seriously affects their lives. When flatulence occurs along with other symptoms, it could potentially be a signal that the body is something serious. Doctors called signs, which in any case can not be ignored.
If symptoms of bloating occur along with belching, this indicates likely problems with the upper digestive system including the stomach and small intestine. It is not excluded excessive growth of Candida albicans. In turn, the change in pH affect other microbes living in the small intestine, potentially violates the imbalance of the intestinal microbiome (dysbiosis). To improve the situation in this case is capable of antifungal, such as garlic, sauerkraut, live yoghurt or kefir.
Many people say that flatulence manifests itself fully during times of stress and anxiety. This leads to undigested food in the intestine, the consequent inflammation, resulting in numerous health problems. Do not leave without attention and pain in the abdomen. Given the importance of communication of the intestine with the brain, the person may worsen mood, appears depressive symptoms.
Flatulence along with weight loss requires further research. In this case, a possible malabsorption — loss of one or many nutrients entering the digestive tract. The symptoms of the condition include diarrhea, hypovitaminosis, asthenovegetative syndrome. Inflammation in the gut often leads to similar processes in other parts of the body such as the skin. If the acne along with flatulence, you should always consult a doctor.