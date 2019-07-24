The doctors said the best age to become a mother
With age, decreased production of eggs, as well as increasing the risk of complications of pregnancy and chromosomal abnormalities in the child.
Doctors say that now the woman is able to become a mother at any age – if she’s relatively healthy, even menopause will not be an obstacle for pregnancy. There are many cases where women became mothers at the age of 50 years, which ten years ago was very rare.
But British doctors have identified the best time when a woman can become a mother. This is the age from 20 to 35 years. And the reasons are many. For example, late pregnancy increases the risk of cancer of the breast, uterus, ovaries and other female reproductive organs. However, as the lack of children at this age.
Pregnancy after 35 years begins to significantly increase the risk of chromosomal disorders, particularly down syndrome. However, in women after 35 years increases the risk of multiple pregnancies.
With respect to risks, expectant mothers older than 35 years are recommended to pay more attention to their health and pregnancy planning. High risk of preeclampsia, and gestational diabetes, miscarriage, abnormalities of the placenta. In addition, at this age you may need longer recovery after childbirth. Therefore, it is important to strictly follow your doctor and undergo all necessary examinations.