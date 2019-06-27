The doctors said, what exactly is fish harmful to our body
What kind of fish is NOT worth buying!
We have compiled for you a list of the most harmful and dangerous fish in the sea and ocean.
Take care of your health and the health of the family!
Do not buy THIS fish ever:
Com if grown on special farms, it is stuffed with hormones.
Tilapia — full of unhealthy fats and pesticides.
Kapelnik — contains a huge amount of mercury.
Sea bass — also contains a huge amount of mercury.