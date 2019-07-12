The doctors shared a summer health tips heart
In the heat it is important to follow a few simple rules.
Cardiologists have described how people suffering from heart disease, to survive the hot weather. According to doctors, stuffiness and high temperature provoke heart attacks.
In summer, the heart begins to work actively, also expands blood vessels and decreases blood pressure. The body loses enough moisture, but doctors do not advise to drink a lot of water, so as not to provoke shortness of breath and swelling. People who suffer from heart disease, doctors recommended to drink 1 litre of fluid a day.
According to cardiologists, “cores”, you should try to avoid the heat and temperature changes. A good solution for people with heart disease called the holiday cottage, but do not overdo it with the work on the beds.
Doctors recommend a special diet that includes the consumption of fruits and vegetables, and seafood.