The doctors shared how you can deal with overeating in the cold season
In the cold season many people are gaining weight – this is a direct consequence of the fact that food begins to be consumed in large quantities. According to physicians, you need to learn to distinguish imaginary from real hunger, otherwise eating will become a serious problem for health.
Experts say that in the cold season for the body spends a very large amount of energy to heat. This means that he should not remain without food. So in the autumn and winter, we feel a keen appetite, our body sends signals that it needs fuel.
As not to break into overeating and not gain weight in such circumstances?
On the portal “Rambler/doctor” physicians gave the following advice. First of all, no need to overload the stomach with heavy and fatty foods. The second important principle is to avoid long breaks between meals. According to experts, food every 5 hours contributes to the increased level of the hormone ghrelin, resulting in hormonal imbalance. It is best to eat fractional: 4-5 times a day.
Another phenomenon peculiar to the cold season, and emotional overeating. The absence of the sun contributes to vitamin D deficiency, which in turn leads to emotional exhaustion and needs to get positive emotions by eating delicious food.
Doctors believe that in the winter it is important to control the level of this vitamin in the body and if necessary to take supplements.
In addition, overeating in the cold promotes the consumption of food and drinks for company. This time of year, people often found it at the table in a café during the holidays. What people eats more than eating one, — known phenomenon.
Doctors suggest first of all to control the amount of alcohol consumed. According to them, people are often not limited to one glass of wine, whereas it contains on average about 150 calories. Two glasses is almost dinner time.