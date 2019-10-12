The doctors spoke about coronary heart disease
Coronary heart disease (CHD) is a pathology that occurs when the circulatory disorders of the coronary arteries.
The disease occur periodically angina, there is a risk of myocardial infarction. This disease is quite common, which is one of the main causes of mortality. IBS patients often lose their efficiency and become disabled. For them is of great importance correct diagnosis and timely treatment. Such patients often need emergency treatment and urgent hospitalization.
Risk factors
Most are located in the disease of the elderly, male, diabetic patients and people prone to obesity. To aggravate the disease may be many circumstances and habits:• eating a diet of unhealthy products (fatty, salty, sweet);• Smoking;• inadequate physical activity;• alcohol use.
The symptoms and treatment of IBS
During ischemia following symptoms occur:
1. Heart pain after physical work or in a state of excitement.
2. Shortness of breath.
3. Weakness and arrhythmia.
4. Swelling of the feet.
The treatment of the disease depends on its shape. Each patient is individually selected method of treatment, measures of physical activity and medicines. But all patients are advised to limit physical work with a gradual build-up during rehabilitation. Patients should follow a diet limiting the consumption of salt and water.
You need to reduce the use of (or even exclude) the following products:
• fatty meats, lard and butter;
• smoked foods and fried foods;
• pickles;
• sweet pastries, candies and chocolate.
Patients of IBS should monitor body weight and try to lose weight. To do this, look at the ratio of the energy from the eaten food and its consumption by the body. Without physical exercise person consumes 2 to 2.5 thousand calories.
Surgery
If there are indications, patients performed coronary artery bypass grafting. This operation allows to improve the supply of myocardium with blood. It creates workarounds to supply the heart with blood. For the restoration of the lumen in the artery is injected to the stent (a tube). The operation is performed via a vein in the thigh under anesthesia.
Sometimes together with stenting perform laser revascularization. Laser doing in the heart of the many fine passages for the incoming blood. After that, the efficiency of the heart increases, feel better. Pain decreased. In extremely severe lesions performed a heart transplant. It was difficult to find a donor and therefore to obtain such assistance can not all patients.