The doctors spoke about healthy snacking at work
The doctors spoke about healthy snacking at work. Nutritionists believe that the unhealthy snacks are one of the main causes of weight gain.
In offices there are often places for snacks and coffee breaks. Usually there are cookies, candy, biscuits, crackers, chocolate bars and other foods that are easily digestible quick carbs. These snacks are not useful, as they contain a lot of sugar and chemicals.
However, to refuse such dishes nutritionists is also not recommended because hunger is bad for physical health and mental abilities. Doctors believe that the human body is extremely important snacks because they are allowed to eat food in small portions, but often. There are two kinds of foods that are easily accessible and useful.
Kind of first – fruits. The most versatile is the banana, as virtually no contraindications. Also a good snack would be Apple, peach, pear.
The second kind is unsweetened dairy products. For example, it can be plain yogurt, organic kefir and ryazhenka. To give preference to better srednekaloriynye products. Low-calorie will not need to saturate the body, and I contribute to weight gain.