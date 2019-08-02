The doctors spoke about the beneficial properties of apricot
Ripe apricots are a favorite fruit of many children and adults.
In addition, he accepted to be considered a diet because its calories per 100 grams only 42 calories.
Orange apricot fruits contain sugar, inulin, malic, tartaric and citric acids, starch, tannins, vitamins b, C, d, E, f, A, and also iron, silver, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus. The high content of salts of iron and iodine makes apricots an indispensable product for diseases of the thyroid, high cholesterol.
The apricot enhances immunity and prevents the development of iron deficiency anemia. It has a positive effect on blood formation, important for avitaminosis and diseases of the heart and blood vessels. Suffering from kidney disease apricot is also shown in the daily menu.
However, there are contraindications. Apricots in any case should not eat on an empty stomach and also after meat and other protein harder to digest food — it can cause digestive disorders. You should be careful those who have diseases such as gastritis, ulcer or hyperacidity of the stomach — apricot exacerbate symptoms and pain.