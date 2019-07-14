The doctors spoke about the beneficial properties of beet
Beetroot is one of the most wholesome foods of plant origin, which is characterized by a rich composition of vitamins and minerals.
In addition, beets may help you lose weight.
Beetroot is a good source of fiber, or dietary fiber, and after its use the feeling of fullness never leaves our body. And it reduces the risk of overeating.
Digestive problems associated with gain of excess weight. Beetroot affects the nerves in the intestine, which increases the ability to digest food.
Beetroot contains high level of magnesium, which promotes the release of hormone testosterone. And the higher the level in the body, the more muscle mass and less fat under the skin.
Elevated levels of toxins in the body can cause inflammation associated with weight gain. Beets contain phytonutrients like betalains that help detoxification. In one medium beetroot contains just 35 calories. It prevents overeating, which is extremely important for control of your own figure.