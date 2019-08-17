The doctors spoke about the beneficial properties of kiwi
Kiwi is one of the most popular fruits among adults and children.
Love to add to salads, desserts or just to eat for Breakfast. However, not everyone knows why the body needs kiwi. Scientists did some research and found out why kiwi should be consumed regularly.
Kiwi has an incredible ability to break down cholesterol in the blood, so it is recommended in diseases of the heart and blood vessels. Also, you should consume kiwi fruit for people suffering from high blood pressure.
Also enzyme aktinidin, which is present in kiwi, can support the work of all the factors of blood coagulation. Psychologists advise to use kiwi with seasonal depression, stress and excessive loads.
The fruits of Actinidia, it is desirable to consume for people suffering from formation of stones, cholesterol nature in the kidneys. Kiwi is also good to include in diet for people with excess weight. This product is able to break down harmful fats and improve metabolism. There are a lot of fiber and few calories.