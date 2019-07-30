The doctors spoke about the beneficial properties of parsley

The doctors talked about the effect of parsley on the body when it is not used. They noted a large number of different useful features of this green.

Врачи рассказали о полезных свойствах петрушки

This seasoning contains abundant antioxidants, which help proper blood circulation. In addition, the tea green parsley can cure diarrhea. Thanks to this plant the stomach easier to digest fats, proteins and carbohydrates, therefore, this plant has beneficial properties for the digestive system.

Parsley is a source of vitamin B12, volatile fatty acids, beta-carotene and chlorophyll, which support the immune system of the body. Also use this seasoning can relieve itching from an insect bite. Just enough to cover the irritated place chopped pieces of green.

