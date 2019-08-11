The doctors spoke about the beneficial properties of walnut
Scientists from the University Marshall in the United States conducted an experiment during which found that regular consumption of walnuts can help to reduce the risk of developing breast cancer by as much as 50%.
The experiment was conducted with genetically modified mice that were prone to rapid development of malignant tumors in the body. In one group the animals received their normal food. In another, the rodents were given walnuts: in terms of human daily intake of nuts to the mice was equivalent to 56 grams.
The scientists observed the mice throughout the life of rodents. They found that in the group of animals treated with daily walnuts, breast cancer developed half less. In mice, the body which still developed tumors, the tumors were smaller and appeared in smaller numbers compared to rodents from the parallel group.
The authors of the experiment indicate that regular consumption of nuts helps reduce the amount of saturated fats in the diet and simultaneous increase in the share of unsaturated fats. According to them, it is unsaturated fats of vegetable origin are factor that reduce the risk of cancer.