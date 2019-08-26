The doctors spoke about the danger of eating boiled eggs
Doctors do not recommend eating raw eggs, however, they should not be digest. If the cooking process continues for more than 10 minutes, can form potentially toxic compounds.
In the case of prolonged boiling of eggs are formed sulphide of iron, they cover the yolks greenish tinge. If you drink the contents raw, there is a risk of infection with chopsticks, Salmonella, causing acute intestinal poisoning. Boiled yolks is not recommended to persons with diabetes, diseases of the heart and blood vessels due to cholesterol, as it may cause harm. When large quantities of boiled eggs you may notice some anomalies in the functioning of the kidneys and liver. During the breakdown of proteins in the body, a large quantity of urea, while paired organ has to work harder.
Men to maintain an erection is not recommended there are many this product. Plaques of cholesterol, getting into the prostate gland circulation in it, in the end, it may cause cancer. Every day is allowed to eat one yolk and three whites. In this case, the body receives the recommended amount of Biotin, omega-3, phosphorus, vitamins A, E, K and B12, calcium, folic acid and selenium.