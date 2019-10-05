The doctors spoke, what food helps you fall asleep faster
What can I eat at night.
Of course, at night is not worth it. But a few hours before heading into the arms of Morpheus, it is better to eat these healthy foods for sleep. They will improve the quality of your rest.
You have probably heard that before sleeping is bad for health and for the figure. But there are some useful foods that help you fall asleep faster and rest better. Right before bedtime, they should not be there otherwise the body instead of relax to digest food. However, add them to your dinner, and insomnia will cease to worry you.
Milk
Not only in children’s associations, though psychologists say that they also play a role, but in the beneficial properties of the product itself. Warm milk (and other dairy products) contain high levels of calcium. This trace mineral helps to absorb the amino acid tryptophan and also promotes the production of melatonin, “sleep hormone”. In addition, calcium and relieves muscle pain.
Chamomile tea
This tool is in all lists from insomnia. And because chamomile is known for its sedative properties. Warm Cup of chamomile or tea raises the levels of glycine, which calms the nerves, gently relieves muscle pain and tension.
Bananas
Of course, you can’t eat fruit after 14:00. But bananas is a special case. First, they are better than all the other fruits satisfy the appetite. Secondly, bananas contain potassium and magnesium which promote muscle recovery. Third, the useful nutrients in bananas stabilize the levels of serotonin and melatonin, which allows the brain to relax and prepare for sleep.
Salmon and tuna
Fatty saltwater fish, especially salmon and tuna, are rich in vitamin B6 which helps produce melatonin and serotonin. Besides, fish is the best option for dinner. It is rich in protein, which helps muscle to recover while you sleep.
Cherries and cherry juice (without sugar and additives)
According to research conducted by the universities of Rochester and Pennsylvania, a glass of cherry juice before bedtime, like a glass of warm milk helps the body prepare for sleep. The fact that cherries contain compounds that increase the level of melatonin in the body.
Honey
Scientists agree that a glass of warm milk with honey helps you to sleep. With milk we have already figured out, but what honey is useful to improve sleep? The thing with natural sugar contained in this product. Honey increases insulin levels and contributes to the fact that tryptophan faster interacts with the brain. A teaspoon of honey with warm milk or chamomile tea before bed will strengthen faster: the soothing effect of the beverage will quickly manifest.
Almonds
Almonds are not only rich in healthy fatty acids, but magnesium. This trace mineral helps faster and stronger to sleep. In addition, almonds are a very nutritious food and better to eat at night than a chocolate bar or cookies.
Walnuts
Walnuts are one of the best sources of tryptophan, an amino acid that helps produce serotonin and melatonin. Thanks to the latest improved quality of sleep. These hormones are responsible for our circadian rhythms and sense of time. If their level is normal, we just fall asleep and have a good rest during sleep.