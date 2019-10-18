The doctors suggested how best to clean the vessels
Doctors called the fruit that very useful for the intestines.
Apples – perhaps the most common diet product.
They are available at any time of the year and ? it’s no joke! – a medium-sized Apple contains about 40-50 calories (and less green).
Despite this, the “sit” only on the apples of doctors do not recommend and strongly suggest, in principle, not to keen on the mono-diet. Use the same apples as the basis for fasting days can be, moreover, these fruits are incredibly useful.
The most valuable properties of apples.
Normalize the digestive tract. Apples are 80% water, but the remaining 20% contain fiber, which improves digestion and reduces the likelihood of intestinal disorders (including the back sides ? of constipation).
Decrease cholesterol. Its excess leads to the formation of plaques, and thus, disruption of blood flow in the carotid arteries that sooner or later threatens to stroke. Heart attack, coronary heart disease, myocardial infarction, angina, and many other diseases can also occur due to high cholesterol. Apples contain pectin, which helps rid the body of excess cholesterol, reducing the likelihood of clogging of blood vessels and reducing the chance of heart attack. In addition to cholesterol, pectin also “removes” toxic substances (lead, arsenic, mercury).
Protect against tumors. Of course, the panacea of cancer apples it is impossible to call, but they contained flavonoids and polyphenols indeed have anti-tumor effect ? they bind dangerous free radicals, one of the main causes of uncontrolled cellular changes.