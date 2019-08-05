The doctors suggested, some soups are contraindicated cores
So healthy soups.
Soup has long been considered useful and easy dish, but in some diseases, the soup can be harmful to health.
Soup of fatty meat. This dish, like soups, oily fish, offal and poultry, is high in cholesterol. Therefore, in atherosclerosis and disorders of the cardiovascular system such soups to be abandoned.
In addition, fatty soups harmful for people with diseases of the liver and pancreas.
Soup with mushrooms and beans, meat broth. Such soups are recommended to give people with gout. These types of soups are sources of purines — substances that exacerbate the development of arthritic processes.
Rice soups, okroshka on kvass. They are contraindicated for people suffering from diabetes.
Sorrel soup. Scientists came to the conclusion that after heat treatment, the oxalic acid becomes inorganic and forms a compound with calcium, which destroys its nutritional value. In addition, oxalic acid can accumulate in the body and to precipitate in the form of crystals deposited in the kidneys and bladder in the form of stones.
Any soups. It is believed that the soup required to consume as a first course, but it is the first meals increase acid production and are useful only for people with strong stomach and low acidity. In the presence of peptic ulcer disease 12-duodenal ulcer or stomach problems associated with its high acidity, soups can easily harm the health.