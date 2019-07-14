The doctors talked about first aid for bee sting from allergies
Scientists from Germany spoke about the measures that should be taken for Allergy sufferers by the bite of bees and other insects. Article relevant content published in foreign source.
The stings of wasps or bees can cause life-threatening anaphylactic shock in people with allergies, so in the summer season, so people are advised to carry an emergency kit. This is especially true of the II degree of the reaction, when possible symptoms such as runny nose, hoarseness and shortness of breath, nausea, cramping and vomiting, and rapid heart rate, lowering blood pressure. In the third degree, appear wheezing, laryngeal edema, spasms of the bronchial muscles and blue-red discoloration of the skin. It’s a shock, characterized by anxiety, apathy and loss of consciousness. In the absence of treatment leads to death. To reduce the risks of premature withdrawal from life, it is recommended to have autoinjector with adrenaline, which should be injected, for example, in the thigh area. The dosage depends on weight and is calculated individually.
In addition, allergies should always carry antihistamines such as cetirizine (drops, tablets) and a glucocorticoid in the form of suppositories, medicines in solid form. If a person suffers from asthma, as the allergic reactions we should expect a narrowing of the upper airway, so the kit should be included salbutamol or similar means. Scientists warn that proper action to save from the bites of wasps or bees, can save lives, so do not rely on luck, but to act on the spot.