The doctors talked about how to acclimatize during the holidays
Domestic doctors told how to deal with acclimatization. According to statistics, such a problem during your holiday face about 80% of the population.
Acclimatization is observed on the background of the body needs to rebuild a protective response, to meet the new climatic and geographical conditions. To show a problem can last several days since the change of the climate zone. Often with acclimatization facing children, senior citizens, people with chronic diseases and pregnant women.
If leave is allocated at least two weeks, people will have time to acclimatize and enjoy the rest. Also reduces the chance of unpleasant symptoms a trip to the destination by car or train. After arriving at a new place recommended to drink a course of vitamins, but they should appoint a doctor. Better get to the resort in the evening or night, then the body will have time to recover. The first couple of days, the physicians are advised to abstain from alcohol, drink more water and not to forget about protection from the sun.