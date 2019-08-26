The doctors talked about six reasons to Wake up at night
The doctors decided to explain why people often Wake up at night. It turned out that it is possible to identify six of the most common reasons to do this.
The basis for night waking can become room temperature. Her perfect figure is 18-22 degrees. Age is also often occurring cause. In adults it is more sensitive, there is a reduction of time in the deep phase of sleep. People of advanced age can awaken even the quietest sound. Can’t promise a good rest and malfunction of the thyroid gland. If she is hyperactive may experience rapid heart rate, increased sweating and anxious feeling that will not sleep.
Many have a desire to visit the toilet at night. This habit doctors regard as a symptom of a variety of ailments from fatigue to heart disease. In case of separation in the dark more than 40% of the daily value of urine in humans, it is possible to assume the presence of nocturia. This violation is inherent in the elderly, however, the presence of habit to drink plenty of fluids later and before bed, has a chance to become relevant to younger people.
The body can Wake up due to sleep apnea — temporary stoppage of breathing movements. It shows weakness, pain in the chest and dry mouth. This feeling is extremely dangerous for the brain. Alcohol, drunk on the eve, provokes sudden awakening, making sleep fragmentary, incomplete. People after the forced activity is drinking a lot of coffee to perk me up. Insomnia, caffeine and alcohol — a destructive combination, leading to negative consequences in the form of ill health.