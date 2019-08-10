The doctors talked about the benefits of cat purring
Cat purring has a positive effect on the nervous system and the human psyche.
It’s in the oscillation frequency of purring sounds in the range of 20-44 Hz.
It includes a therapeutic effect similar to the healing effect of ultrasound on human. There are many supporters of this hypothesis. There is a treatment with cat — felinoterapiya, it helps to relieve stress, a psychological discharge, — said the medic.
He added that the sound of purring is useful to listen to the record, as the soothing sounds of nature, for example, as we listen to the sound of the sea.
However, said the doctor, cats can be carriers of various diseases, so you should not sleep with them in bed, it is especially risky for children.
— On the Internet you can often find pictures where the cat cuddling with the babies. Meanwhile, allow small children to sleep with cats is dangerous, and in the case of the infant is simply unacceptable, — said Tyazhelnikov.
A cat can flatten a small child. Besides, the immune system of the baby is not sufficiently developed and may be vulnerable to pathogens that can tolerate cats. This, for example, toxoplasmosis, ringworm, worms.
— The same applies to adults — to share with the Pets bed is unhygienic because of the risk of Contracting diseases, which carry cat — warned the doctor.