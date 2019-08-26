The doctors talked about the benefits of Chia seeds
Already scientifically proven that they help in weight loss. But their advantages are not restricted.
Increase metabolism. Researchers from the University of new Hampshire have proven that Chia seeds boost metabolism, i.e. the rate at which the human body burns calories. This is what ensures success in the fight against obesity.
Control cholesterol. The high content of fatty acids omega-3 helps reduce cholesterol which reduces the risk of coronary heart disease.
Reduce the level of blood sugar. Chia seeds rich in omega-3. These acids are extremely important to reduce glucose levels or blood sugar.
Cure from constipation. The use of these seeds has a positive effect on the motility of the intestine and improve digestive processes, as Chia contain insoluble fiber.
Strengthen the bones. Chia seeds are rich in calcium and manganese, so that they strengthen the bones.
Reduce the risk of breast cancer. These seeds are a great source of alpha-linoleic acid, which protects against breast cancer. Acid helps suppress growth of malignant tumors.