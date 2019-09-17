The doctors talked about the benefits of hot spices
Experts have called the four most useful properties of spices, which will help to improve health. Capsaicin, a part of hot peppers, contributes to the stabilization of blood pressure and prevention of inflammatory processes in the body.
The fastest action has Cayenne pepper. Capsaicin is eight times increases metabolism, which promotes weight loss. It was also found that people who use hot spices, eat less and often prefers food with low calorie.
According to the data published in the journal of the American society of chemists, capsaicin lowers cholesterol, and blocks the action of a gene, provoking the narrowing of the arteries. Because of this, there is an increase in blood flow to the heart muscle, improving nutrition, which has beneficial effects on the myocardium. Most doctors believe capsaicinoids strong protective agent against colon cancer.
Article medical publication the Journal of Clinical Investigation reports that chili peppers can suppress the tumor and prolong life when already existing disease. Moreover, the study was conducted, which showed that the reception of the product slows down the development of cancer process in the lung.