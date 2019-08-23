The doctors talked about the five health benefits of grapefruit
Grapefruit unfairly deprived of attention when talking about the benefits of citrus, mentioning oranges, lemons or tangerines. The doctors talked about the five health benefits of exotic fruit needed to strengthen the immune system and heart, better functioning of the brain.
The fruit of a subtropical evergreen tree which is the world first opened in 1750, Welsh botanist-priest Griffiths Huggers, who called the fruit “forbidden fruit”, 88 percent composed of water. It is the ideal product in terms of hydration and is dietary fruit.
Grapefruit due to the presence of antioxidants can fight the “bad” cholesterol and reduce blood pressure. Antioxidants help to prevent the risk of cancer and to support the normal activity of the cardiovascular system. A study conducted by researchers in 2006 showed that participants of scientific work, regularly consumed citrus, most had normal blood pressure and normal cholesterol levels in the body. This is due to the potassium, which are rich in fruit.
According to representatives of the heart Association of the United States the consumption of grapefruits and other citrus fruits, helps to reduce the likelihood of stroke. This conclusion applies more to the fair sex. The results of numerous studies testify that with the ladies, the daily consuming of exotic the product, the risk of stroke falls to 19%.
Grapefruit slows the aging process. As shown by the studies available to the citrus antioxidants fight the free radicals that trigger aging. Two fruits per week will allow you to “reset” for 10 years.
Doctors call yellow-orange fruit is a natural immunomodulator. In the grapefruit a large amount of vitamin C needed to protect cells from harmful organisms. Useful vitamin reduces the recovery period for colds.