The doctors talked about the health properties of flax seeds
A number of experts characterize flax seeds as one of the most useful for the organism natural food additives.
Eat flax seeds daily is recommended. Here the arguments in favor of regular use of this product.
Help from constipation and promote weight loss. Flax seeds are Packed with fiber, and also contain gel-forming fibers that move undigested via the intestinal tract. On their way they are linked with all the unwanted and potentially toxic substances and eliminate them in a natural way”.
Improve immunity. Many doctors recommend eating flax seed with yogurt for Breakfast. According to them, this habit heals the intestinal microflora and makes stronger protection of the body against bacteria and viruses.
Lower the blood sugar. Due to the high content of fiber use flax seed inhibits the release of sugar into the bloodstream. In particular, to achieve the effect of reducing the level of sugar in the blood can be used 1-2 tablespoons of seeds a day throughout the month.
Protect from breast cancer. Composition of flax seed has a very high content of omega-3 fatty acids and lignans, these natural hormones block the action of bad estrogen that causes breast cancer.
Help to fall asleep. Eat flax seeds useful just before bedtime — it helps to reduce tension and stress acquired during the day. As a consequence, improves the process of falling asleep and quality of night rest.
Also flax seeds are able to hold food in the stomach, which increases absorption of nutrients and prolongs the feeling of satiety.
Healthier heart and blood vessels. In one teaspoon of flax seed contains up to 700 mg of omega-3 fatty acids including alpha-linolenic. Its use reduces the level of cholesterol, prevents the development of atherosclerosis.
Normalize the blood pressure. Experimentally it was found that daily consumption of three tablespoons of seeds within six months may lead to reduction of high pressure up to 10 points.
