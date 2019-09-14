The doctors talked about the plants with disinfectant properties
About the healing capabilities of mint known a long time ago. This calming potion was doing the teas, wash hands, apply the grass to decorate the room so that the air in the house was more fragrant and cleaner.
Very popular peppermint which is black (ideal for therapeutic purposes) and white (widely used in perfume business). Widely used in medicine and cooking.
Grass with a unique fresh fragrance has antiseptic and soothing effect. This is due to the content of tannins, manganese, copper, magnesium and vitamin A.
It is used to increase appetite, relieve stress, get rid of depression as well as for the normalization of the gastrointestinal tract and improved digestion, pain relief frostbite and wounds, boosting intellectual activity, normalization of work of heart, increase elasticity of blood vessels and acceleration of metabolism.