The doctors tell her who it is especially good to eat cranberries
Cranberries — delicious berries useful properties which helps to fight with various diseases.
However, American scientists have discovered a new, yet unknown medicinal properties of cranberries. It is noted that the juice of these berries helps to get rid of pain in the teeth and improve heart function.
Sustainable relationship between use of the product and the process of normalization of the body, revealed in 2005, researchers at the University of Wisconsin. In the new study proved that cranberry juice can significantly improve the quality “good” cholesterol in the blood.
Due to the contained components is suppressed development of bacteria resistant to antibiotics. Latest provoke inflammatory processes in internal organs, including the genitourinary system. Experiments have determined that the juice kills the microorganisms that cause dental caries. This prevents tooth enamel decay.